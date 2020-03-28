SS Rajamouli reveals first look of Ram Charan’s character as Ramaraju from RRR, also starring Jr NTR

Director SS Rajamouli on Friday released the first look of Ram Charan Teja from his upcoming film RRR. The reveal came on the Telugu star’s birthday.

Ram Charan will be essaying the role of Ramaraju in the upcoming film. Sharing the video on Twitter Rajamouli wrote, “If there is anyone who can describe my Ramaraju @AlwaysRamCharan in the best way, it can only be my Bheem @tarak9999 .. Here it is... Introducing Ramaraju to you...”

The Baahubali director had released the first motion poster of RRR just a few days earlier. The film has an ensemble cast featuring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. RRR will also see international celebrities such as Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Alison Doody. The film marks the debut of Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in South Indian cinema.

RRR, that stands for Rise Roar Revolt, is scheduled to hit the big screens on 8 January, 2021. It will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The plot of RRR revolves around the fictional story of two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The duo fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released on 30 July, 2020.

