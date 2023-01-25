RRR has been making the nation proud across the globe and now it has added another feather to its cap. The feather is of course the Oscar nomination of the song Naatu Naatu and the whole team is expectedly elated. SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Junior NTR, have dropped their heartening reactions.

Rajamouli shared a heartfelt note and poured his heart out on this massive feat:

Ram Charan exclaimed: ‘What brilliant news! Truly an honour to see “Naatu Naatu” nominated for the Oscars. Another very proud moment for us & India. Well deserved @MMKeeravaani Garu, @SSRajamouli Garu, my brother @tarak9999 and the entire team of #RRR.”

What brilliant news!

Truly an honour to see “Naatu Naatu” nominated for the Oscars.

Another very proud moment for us & India.

Well deserved @MMKeeravaani Garu, @SSRajamouli Garu, my brother @tarak9999 and the entire team of #RRR🙏

All love ❤️ — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 24, 2023

Junior NTR wrote- “This song will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

Music composer MM Keeravaani, who is also the cousin of SS Rajamouli and has collaborated with the filmmaker for Baahubali series and other films, created history when he lifted the Golden Globes for Naatu Naatu. Calling the song a brilliant result of team effort he said in his speech, “Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award, the Golden Globe. I am very much overwhelmed by this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife. It’s been an age-old practice to say that this award belongs to someone else, not me. So, I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this. But I am sorry to say that I am going to repeat that tradition because I mean my words.”

He added, “This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the Naatu Naatu song, and without him this would not have happened. Kaala Bhairava, who had given wonderful arrangements for the song, and Mr. Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist. Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava, who rendered the song with high energy. NT Ramarao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you all.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.