The filmmaker spoke about his next magnum opus at the Toronto International Film Festival. He’s currently riding high on the blockbuster success of RRR.

SS Rajamouli has presented the globe with two very solid films that went on to create history in terms of commerce, scale, and posterity too. The Baahubali films and now RRR, which proved to be a storm in India and in the West, have made Rajamouli’s vision a force to reckon with. He’s now gearing up for his next with Superstar Mahesh Babu. So what can fans expect this time?

Speaking about the same at the Toronto International Film Festival recently, the filmmaker said, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!” He got an overwhelming response as he made his way for interviews and interactions and a video was shared by a user on social media:

Even Mahesh Babu recently spoke about the film and was quoted saying, “It’s a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country.”

Rajamouli is also known for making films like Eega, Vikramarkudu, Magadheera, and Maryada Ramanna. His RRR was earlier slated to release on July 31, 2020 but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The next date that was announced was January 7, 2022 but was pushed again. It finally released on March 25 to a thunderous response. It starred Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.

