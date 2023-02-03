SS Rajamouli, Junior NTR pay their respects to legendary filmmaker K Viswanath as he passes away at 92
K Viswanath was born in February 1930. With 50 movies under his credit, the celebrated filmmaker was known for his films like Kaamchor, Sankarabharanam, Saptapadi and Swati Mutyam.
Renowned filmmaker K Viswanath breathed his last on 2 February. The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee died at a private hospital in Hyderabad at the age of 92. According to a PTI report, Viswanath was feeling unwell for some time and was also suffering from age-related illnesses. A well-known name in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil cinema, his demise leaves a void in the entertainment industry. Several eminent personalities paid tribute to ‘Kalatapasvi’, as K Viswanath was fondly called, on social media.
Kamal Haasan, who had worked in three films with Viswanath shared a handwritten note for him on social media. ““Kalathapasvi K Viswanath fully understood the transience of life and immortality of art. Hence, his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. Long live his art. An ardent fan. Kamal Haasan”, the note said.
Salute to a master . pic.twitter.com/zs0ElDYVUM
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 3, 2023
Chiranjeevi called the director’s death “an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema” as well as to him.
Shocked beyond words!
Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3JzLrCCs6z
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 3, 2023
Ponniyin Selvan-I star Vikram commented on Viswanath’s brilliance as a director as well as subtle performances as an actor.
Not only were you such a prolific director wit yr path breaking films(Swatimutyam,Sagara sangamam & Sankarabharanam being personal favs.I watched the last 14 times)but proved you were a consummate actor too with your subtle performances.We will miss you dear #KViswanathGaru.RIP. pic.twitter.com/Lg1Nq3KhUJ
— Vikram (@chiyaan) February 3, 2023
Ravi Teja wrote that the Sagara Sangamam filmmaker’s “contribution to Telugu Cinema will live on in our memories forever.”
Disheartening to know about the tragic news of #KVishwanath garu. Words may not suffice to express his loss.
His contribution to Telugu Cinema will live on in our memories forever.
My sincere condolences to his entire family & dear ones. OM SHANTI 🙏
— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 3, 2023
Malayalam superstar Mammootty said that he was ‘deeply saddened’ by the news.
Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu.
Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6ElhuSh53e
— Mammootty (@mammukka) February 2, 2023
Mohanlal also paid homage to the Swathi Kiranam director. “My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Shri K Viswanath Garu. May God give them the strength to bear this dear loss. The works of this legendary director will continue to fascinate the lovers of cinema for decades to come. Om Shanti”, he wrote.
My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Shri K Viswanath Garu. May God give them the strength to bear this dear a loss.
The works of this legendary director will continue to fascinate the lovers of cinema for decades to come.
Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HEWItcajjw
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 3, 2023
Nagarjuna wrote that Viswanath’s legacy would continue to inspire future generations.
Another legend lost !!
K Viswanath garu made a lasting impact with his memorable movies and characters.
May his legacy continue to inspire future generations and his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RIPVishwanathGaru
— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 3, 2023
Sai Pallavi wrote, “When you surrender yourself to a form of art, Art will make you her own. K. Viswanath Garu is Art itself and I’m blessed to have grown up watching your creations. You will live through them forever Aiya. Thank you.”
When you surrender yourself to a form of art, Art will make you her own.
K. Viswanath Garu is Art itself And I’m blessed to have grown up watching your creations. You will live through them forever Aiya 🙏
Thank you🤍 pic.twitter.com/Ol1QRjFDPD
— Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) February 3, 2023
Here are some more reactions:
ప్రపంచంలో ఎవ్వరైనా మీ తెలుగు సినిమా గొప్పదనం ఏంటి అని అడిగితే మాకు K. విశ్వనాధ్ గారు ఉన్నారు అని రొమ్ము విరిచి గర్వంగా చెప్పుకుంటాం.
Your signature on Telugu Cinema &art in general will shine brightly forever.
సినిమా గ్రామర్ లో మీరు నేర్పిన పాత్రలకు ఆజన్మాన్తo రుణపడి ఉంటాము sir🙏🏻
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 3, 2023
తెలుగు సినిమా ఖ్యాతిని ఖండాంతరాలుగా వ్యాపింపజేసిన వారిలో విశ్వనాధ్ గారిది ఉన్నతమైన స్థానం. శంకరాభరణం, సాగర సంగమం లాంటి ఎన్నో అపురూపమైన చిత్రాలని అందించారు. ఆయన లేని లోటు ఎన్నటికీ తీరనిది. వారి కుటుంబానికి నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తూ ఆయన ఆత్మకి శాంతి చేకూరాలనుకుంటున్నాను. pic.twitter.com/3Ub8BwZQ88
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) February 2, 2023
The genius who brought together culture & cinema so beautifully… His impact extends far beyond cinema. Rest in peace #KVishwanath garu… You will be deeply missed. My condolences to his family and loved ones. 🙏
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 3, 2023
Anjali 🌺 tradition,warmth,heart,music,dance,love …..your movies filled my childhood with humaneness and wonder! #ripkviswanathji 🌹🌺🌹🌺🍵 pic.twitter.com/HivlTfUFe3
— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 2, 2023
Om Shanti K Viswanath Garu. You live through your stories and moving images. Creativity never dies. pic.twitter.com/qhfUw1OnTm
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 3, 2023
It was with great sorrow that I learned about the passing away of K. Viswanath garu. A true doyen of Indian movie industry and a director with a great penchant for music. Rest in peace.🙏💐#KViswanath #KSChithra pic.twitter.com/netf6S5wrI
— K S Chithra (@KSChithra) February 3, 2023
K Viswanath was born in February 1930. With 50 movies under his credit, the celebrated filmmaker was known for his films like Kaamchor, Sankarabharanam, Saptapadi and Swati Mutyam. He made his debut as a director with the 1960 Akkineni Nageshwara Rao starrer Aatma Gowravam. Viswanath won a Nandi award for the movie.
Viswanath was equally successful in front of the camera as well, with Pandurangadu, Narasimha Naidu, Seemasimham and Lakshmi Narasimha being some of his notable movies as an actor.
During his decades-long career, he was the recipient of several honours including five National Awards, the Padma Shri, 20 Nandi Awards and the Dadasaheb Phalke award.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29: Take a look at some adorable pictures of the birthday girl with Sidharth Shukla
The two were seen together in Bigg Boss 13 and had a great fan following who lovingly called them 'SidNaaz'. However, the actress' world came crashing down after the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla back in 2021.
Creed III's new poster brings Michael B Jordan back in action; Sylvester Stallone not to make an appearance
Speaking about the poster, it shows Michael B Jordan inside the boxing ring with an intense look on his face as he stands opposite his opponent ( Jonathan Majors) in boxers and boxing gloves.
K-pop band BTS dancing to popular Bhojpuri song 'Patli Kamariya' in viral video sends internet in frenzy
Shared on Instagram by a handle named 'Angel Jimin', the video shows the band members from the popular music video 'Dynamite'. With the Bhojpuri song playing in the background, the choreography seems completely in sync with the lyrics of the song.