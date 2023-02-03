SS Rajamouli, Junior NTR pay their respects to legendary filmmaker K Viswanath as he passes away at 92

Renowned filmmaker K Viswanath breathed his last on 2 February. The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee died at a private hospital in Hyderabad at the age of 92. According to a PTI report, Viswanath was feeling unwell for some time and was also suffering from age-related illnesses. A well-known name in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil cinema, his demise leaves a void in the entertainment industry. Several eminent personalities paid tribute to ‘Kalatapasvi’, as K Viswanath was fondly called, on social media.

Kamal Haasan, who had worked in three films with Viswanath shared a handwritten note for him on social media. ““Kalathapasvi K Viswanath fully understood the transience of life and immortality of art. Hence, his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. Long live his art. An ardent fan. Kamal Haasan”, the note said.

Salute to a master . pic.twitter.com/zs0ElDYVUM — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 3, 2023



Chiranjeevi called the director’s death “an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema” as well as to him.

Shocked beyond words!

Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3JzLrCCs6z — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 3, 2023

Ponniyin Selvan-I star Vikram commented on Viswanath’s brilliance as a director as well as subtle performances as an actor.

Not only were you such a prolific director wit yr path breaking films(Swatimutyam,Sagara sangamam & Sankarabharanam being personal favs.I watched the last 14 times)but proved you were a consummate actor too with your subtle performances.We will miss you dear #KViswanathGaru.RIP. pic.twitter.com/Lg1Nq3KhUJ — Vikram (@chiyaan) February 3, 2023

Ravi Teja wrote that the Sagara Sangamam filmmaker’s “contribution to Telugu Cinema will live on in our memories forever.”

Disheartening to know about the tragic news of #KVishwanath garu. Words may not suffice to express his loss.

His contribution to Telugu Cinema will live on in our memories forever. My sincere condolences to his entire family & dear ones. OM SHANTI 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 3, 2023

Malayalam superstar Mammootty said that he was ‘deeply saddened’ by the news.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu. Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6ElhuSh53e — Mammootty (@mammukka) February 2, 2023

Mohanlal also paid homage to the Swathi Kiranam director. “My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Shri K Viswanath Garu. May God give them the strength to bear this dear loss. The works of this legendary director will continue to fascinate the lovers of cinema for decades to come. Om Shanti”, he wrote.

My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Shri K Viswanath Garu. May God give them the strength to bear this dear a loss.

The works of this legendary director will continue to fascinate the lovers of cinema for decades to come.

Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HEWItcajjw — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 3, 2023



Nagarjuna wrote that Viswanath’s legacy would continue to inspire future generations.

Another legend lost !!

K Viswanath garu made a lasting impact with his memorable movies and characters. May his legacy continue to inspire future generations and his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RIPVishwanathGaru — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 3, 2023



Sai Pallavi wrote, “When you surrender yourself to a form of art, Art will make you her own. K. Viswanath Garu is Art itself and I’m blessed to have grown up watching your creations. You will live through them forever Aiya. Thank you.”

When you surrender yourself to a form of art, Art will make you her own. K. Viswanath Garu is Art itself And I’m blessed to have grown up watching your creations. You will live through them forever Aiya 🙏

Thank you🤍 pic.twitter.com/Ol1QRjFDPD — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) February 3, 2023

Here are some more reactions:

ప్రపంచంలో ఎవ్వరైనా మీ తెలుగు సినిమా గొప్పదనం ఏంటి అని అడిగితే మాకు K. విశ్వనాధ్ గారు ఉన్నారు అని రొమ్ము విరిచి గర్వంగా చెప్పుకుంటాం.

Your signature on Telugu Cinema &art in general will shine brightly forever.

సినిమా గ్రామర్ లో మీరు నేర్పిన పాత్రలకు ఆజన్మాన్తo రుణపడి ఉంటాము sir🙏🏻 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) February 3, 2023

The genius who brought together culture & cinema so beautifully… His impact extends far beyond cinema. Rest in peace #KVishwanath garu… You will be deeply missed. My condolences to his family and loved ones. 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 3, 2023

Anjali 🌺 tradition,warmth,heart,music,dance,love …..your movies filled my childhood with humaneness and wonder! #ripkviswanathji 🌹🌺🌹🌺🍵 pic.twitter.com/HivlTfUFe3 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 2, 2023

Om Shanti K Viswanath Garu. You live through your stories and moving images. Creativity never dies. pic.twitter.com/qhfUw1OnTm — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 3, 2023

It was with great sorrow that I learned about the passing away of K. Viswanath garu. A true doyen of Indian movie industry and a director with a great penchant for music. Rest in peace.🙏💐#KViswanath #KSChithra pic.twitter.com/netf6S5wrI — K S Chithra (@KSChithra) February 3, 2023

K Viswanath was born in February 1930. With 50 movies under his credit, the celebrated filmmaker was known for his films like Kaamchor, Sankarabharanam, Saptapadi and Swati Mutyam. He made his debut as a director with the 1960 Akkineni Nageshwara Rao starrer Aatma Gowravam. Viswanath won a Nandi award for the movie.

Viswanath was equally successful in front of the camera as well, with Pandurangadu, Narasimha Naidu, Seemasimham and Lakshmi Narasimha being some of his notable movies as an actor.

During his decades-long career, he was the recipient of several honours including five National Awards, the Padma Shri, 20 Nandi Awards and the Dadasaheb Phalke award.

