SS Rajamouli, Junior NTR pay their respects to legendary filmmaker K Viswanath as he passes away at 92

K Viswanath was born in February 1930. With 50 movies under his credit, the celebrated filmmaker was known for his films like Kaamchor, Sankarabharanam, Saptapadi and Swati Mutyam.

FP Trending February 03, 2023 13:39:28 IST
Renowned filmmaker K Viswanath breathed his last on 2 February. The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee died at a private hospital in Hyderabad at the age of 92. According to a PTI report, Viswanath was feeling unwell for some time and was also suffering from age-related illnesses. A well-known name in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil cinema, his demise leaves a void in the entertainment industry. Several eminent personalities paid tribute to ‘Kalatapasvi’, as K Viswanath was fondly called, on social media.

Kamal Haasan, who had worked in three films with Viswanath shared a handwritten note for him on social media. ““Kalathapasvi K Viswanath fully understood the transience of life and immortality of art. Hence, his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. Long live his art. An ardent fan. Kamal Haasan”, the note said.


Chiranjeevi called the director’s death “an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema” as well as to him.

Ponniyin Selvan-I star Vikram commented on Viswanath’s brilliance as a director as well as subtle performances as an actor.

 

Ravi Teja wrote that the Sagara Sangamam filmmaker’s “contribution to Telugu Cinema will live on in our memories forever.”

Malayalam superstar Mammootty said that he was ‘deeply saddened’ by the news.

Mohanlal also paid homage to the Swathi Kiranam director. “My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Shri K Viswanath Garu. May God give them the strength to bear this dear loss. The works of this legendary director will continue to fascinate the lovers of cinema for decades to come. Om Shanti”, he wrote.


Nagarjuna wrote that Viswanath’s legacy would continue to inspire future generations.


Sai Pallavi wrote, “When you surrender yourself to a form of art, Art will make you her own. K. Viswanath Garu is Art itself and I’m blessed to have grown up watching your creations. You will live through them forever Aiya. Thank you.”

Here are some more reactions:

K Viswanath was born in February 1930. With 50 movies under his credit, the celebrated filmmaker was known for his films like Kaamchor, Sankarabharanam, Saptapadi and Swati Mutyam. He made his debut as a director with the 1960 Akkineni Nageshwara Rao starrer Aatma Gowravam. Viswanath won a Nandi award for the movie.

Viswanath was equally successful in front of the camera as well, with Pandurangadu, Narasimha Naidu, Seemasimham and Lakshmi Narasimha being some of his notable movies as an actor.

During his decades-long career, he was the recipient of several honours including five National Awards, the Padma Shri, 20 Nandi Awards and the Dadasaheb Phalke award.

Updated Date: February 03, 2023 13:39:28 IST

