SS Rajamouli can't keep calm as he meets Steven Spielberg, exclaims, 'I just met GOD!!!'

SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR is currently being showered with global acclaim, as its foot-tapping number Naatu Naatu etched history by bagging a 2023 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. This win becomes more spectacular after knowing the fact that Naatu Naatu brought international fame to Telugu cinema by beating Hollywood stalwarts like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift. As RRR is going places, the entire team is meeting Hollywood stars. However, it seems that after sending the whole world into rapture, RRR filmmaker Rajamouli is on another level of frenzy after he had an encounter with his “god”. Well, this is exactly what Rajamouli recently announced on his social media, after he met legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg in Los Angeles. Sharing another big moment with all his fans and followers, Rajamouli gave a glimpse of his fanboy moment with veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who is much loved for his films like Jurassic Park, and Schindler’s List among others.

It must be noted that while RRR was nominated for Best Original Song, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans clinched two biggest awards at the 2023 Golden Globes, which were Best Film (Drama) and Best Director. Taking to his official Twitter account, Rajamouli dropped two pictures with Steven Spielberg, with the caption, “I just met GOD!!!”

The first picture shows Rajamouli fanboying over a veteran Hollywood filmmaker. An astonished Rajamouli can be seen star-struck, as he stands in front of Steven Spielberg for presumably a short conversation. In the next picture, Rajamouli and Naatu Naatu’s composer M.M. Keeravani can be seen posing with Steven Spielberg and flashing their million-dollar smile at the camera.

I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

The music composer was also ecstatic to meet him, as Keeravani took to his official account and while sharing a picture of them altogether, he revealed that it was nothing less than a dream to learn that Steven Spielberg liked his song Naatu Naatu. In the picture, all of them can be seen engrossed in a conversation. While sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, “And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu,” and ended with a handful of red heart emoticons.

And I couldn’t believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BhZux7rlUK — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

Not just this, but in another tweet, Keeravani expressed how grateful he feels to meet the living legend. While sharing a picture of them all posing together, Keeravani wrote, “Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including Duel like anything.”

Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything ☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/Erz1jALZ8m — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023



Coming back to RRR, which made Rajamouli taste global success. Featuring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, RRR is among the highest grossers of 2022. Celebrating the friendship between the characters, RRR also featured Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.