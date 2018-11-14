Sruthi Hariharan moves Karnataka HC, seeks to quash Arjun Sarja's FIR against her

Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan, who accused popular actor Arjun Sarja of sexual harassment, moved the Karnataka High Court requesting it to quash an FIR filed against her with Cyber Crime Police, reports The News Minute. She also appealed for the investigation in the case to be stayed.

Sruthi had accused Sarja of touching her inappropriately during the shoot of Vismaya, a Kannada film. A week after naming him on social media, she filed a complaint with the Bengaluru police. In his response, Sarja denied the allegations and filed a Rs 5 crore defamation case against her at the Bengaluru City Civil Court. He later moved the Karnataka High Court and requested it to quash the FIR filed against him.

He further claimed that the criminal charge was completely false and that there was clear intention of "trickery as a measure of shielding counter attack to escape legal actions initiated". He accused Hariharan and several others of misusing his social media profiles and creating fake accounts to troll him. The Cyber Crime Cell registered a complaint against the actress under multiple tenets of the Information Technology Act, which she is now seeking to quash.

“The allegations made in the FIR are so absurd and inherently improbable on the basis which no prudent person can ever reach a just conclusion that there are prima facia material for cognisable offences… In the entire FIR there are absolutely no iota of evidence or material that the petitioner induced any person to do or omit to do anything,” Sruthi’s petition read. She added that the complaint was filed in order to silence and intimidate her.

