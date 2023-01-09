While the world was ready to start afresh with the first day of the year on 1 January 2023, people of Delhi woke up to the shocking news of a serious accident in the wee hours in Sultanpuri. A young woman named Anjali Singh lost her life after she was dragged under a car as her scooter was hit by the vehicle. The police later found her naked body in a seriously injured state. While this news took the entire country by shock and prompted the police to launch a quick investigation, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has now come forward to extend help to the victim’s family, who were completely dependent on Anjali.

According to a statement issued by the actor’s NGO, Meer Foundation, it has made a donation of an undisclosed amount to the family of the 20-year-old Anjali Singh with an aim to help the family financially.

“Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali, a 20-year-old, lost her life in a brutal hit-and-run that took place in Delhi’s Kanjhawala. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings,” the statement read.

Notably, as soon as the news came out, it left a lot of SRK fans happy and excited. Users shared the news on social media and appreciated the effort made by the actor through his NGO. Many SRK fan clubs also lauded the actor’s helpful gesture for the bereaved family.

“PROUD OF SHAH RUKH KHAN Thank you Shah Rukh Khan for always helping the society and inspiring us to do good! We are truly fortunate to have you and can’t thank you enough for all that you do for India!” a fan club wrote.

Speaking about the case, it has already sparked a nationwide outrage among people, leaving the police department with a lot of questions about their commitment to people’s safety on the roads. As far as the investigation is concerned, a lot of things have come up since then. While the police have got an eyewitness of the incident, a friend of Anjali Singh, they have got their hands on one of the accused.

