Srivalli Rashmika Mandanna had recently made an appearance at Lalbaugh Ka Raja, where she had gone to seek blessings, yesterday. The actress was mobbed by a humongous crowd who wanted to catch a glimpse of the actress. She waved back to the mob from her car with her big, flashing smile.

Pushpa actress, Rashmika Mandanna has been the talk of the town and the apple of fans eyes for her humble, cute and down to earth demeanor. She looked stunning as she donned a multi-coloured printed lehenga with a matching shrug on top. Post the trailer launch event, she was papped at the historic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in the city, where she got Ganpati’s darshan.

Apart from Goodbye, Rashmika has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will feature next in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the lead and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The actress also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. This film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Before Rashmika stepped into the cast, it was Parineeti Chopra who was signed on for the part. She quit the film to star in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkeela.

