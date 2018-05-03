Sri Reddy on getting threatened by Pawan Kalyan fans: 'If he can't stop them, I will take legal action'

Sri Reddy, who stirred up a storm with her protest against the casting couch practice in Tollywood, has responded to Pawan Kalyan's comments about her mission. In a new development, the actress, in a recent press conference, declared that she will go to court if Kalyan's fans do not stop abusing her online.

"If he can’t stop them, I will take legal action against him, and not his fans. His fans have been abusing me on Facebook and Twitter and his silence is encouraging them," she said at the conference, as reported by Hindustan Times.

This move comes after Reddy took to social media and responded to Kalyan's comments about her protest. Kalyan, an accomplished Telugu actor and a prime political figure, had said at a press conference that rather than going to media channels, the actress should move court and choose the legal way of getting justice. She responded to his remarks by pointing out that he was not focusing on the actual issue which spurred a slew of threats and abuses from the superstar's fans.

The actress, upon receiving the threats, asked Kalyan to control his fans and not encourage them by being silent on the issue. "You, Pawan Kalyan, who is thrice-married and has no respect for women, how dare you give us suggestions on what to do… I once called you anna (brother), but I take that back today. From now on, no woman will call you anna," said Reddy, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The actress had made headlines for stripping outside the Film Chamber of Commerce in order to protest against the sexual exploitation of local artists. Soon after her protest, the Movie Artists' Association had banned her from working in the industry. However, hours after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognizance of her allegations, the association on 12 April, lifted the ban on her.

Updated Date: May 03, 2018 11:18 AM