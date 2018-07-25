Sri Reddy accused of alleged prostitution, extortion in complaint by Indian Makkal Mandram member Varahi

A complaint against actress Sri Reddy on the charges of prostitution and extortion of money by means of sexual allegations has been filed. Varahi, a member of the Indian Makkal Mandram (IMM) has filed the complaint with the city's Police Commissioner.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, Varahi, in his statement said, "Sri Reddy has been operating in a way which causes shame, bad image not only to the Indian culture, but also to the nation's womenfolk. She herself has accepted to the fact that she slept with directors and actors for roles in movies."

"So, Sri Reddy must be booked on charges of prostitution, trying to get money through sexual allegations, bringing black mark to the women and society. Proper actions must be taken against her by the police,it stated. We will have to wait and watch to know if the police will do the same though," added Varahi.

The social activist requested the police to take a serious action on the actress Sri Reddy who shifted her base from Hyderabad to Chennai. However, according to Tollywood.net, Reddy is claiming that the entire matter is fake news. She wrote on her Facebook, "Social piss YouTube channel RIP.. am I arrested??thu ..fake fellows fake news."



The actress, who has opened up about the practice of casting couch in Kollywood, took names of well known artists like filmmaker AR Murugadoss, actor, producer, director & Choreographer Raghava Lawrence, actor Srikanth and many more. Through a series of Facebook posts Reddy highlighted how these members of both the Tamil and Telegu industry promised her work in exchange of sexual favours, as reported earlier.

