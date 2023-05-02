The ‘Chatrapathi’ fever is at an all-time high as the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster is set for its massive Pan-India release on 12th May 2023. Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, the trailer of ‘Chatrapathi’ gives audiences a sneak-peak into the high octane action and heady dose of entertainment in store! The star-studded cast of ‘Chatrapathi’ created a buzz among media and fans during the massive trailer launch in Mumbai today. The Leading stars of the movie Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha made a grand entrance and amped up the excitement with their performance on the upbeat track, ‘Bareilly Ke Bazaar’ from the film.

Marking the big Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Sreenivas Bellamkonda’ the big ticket, large canvas action-entertainer directed by VV Vinayak has been mounted on a larger-than-life scale and is written by SS Rajamouli’s father and veteran writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, known for his notable work in films like RRR, the Baahubali series and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

From the massively scaled visuals, to the stunts, the chemistry between Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the choreography and catchy up-tempo music, to the gripping storyline, the ‘Chatrapathi’ trailer guarantees to leave you wanting more!

Says Sreenivas Bellamkonda, “Chatrapathi is a special film to me in so many ways. VV Vinayak directed me in my Telugu debut and he is also the director of my Bollywood debut, which makes this collaboration even more significant. Chatrapathi ticks all the boxes of a commercial potboiler and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences.”

Bellamkonda has proven his mettle time and again with his films and performances, and even in this film, he has dabbled with action, romance, and many other genres with aplomb. This is one performance of the actor that could create havoc at the box-office and please his fans to no extent.

Says Nushrratt Bharuccha, “It was an incredible experience working with Sreenivas Bellamkonda who is just a natural on screen – I’m happy to be part of this massive Pan-India offering and team Chatrapathi is excited to give the masses more reason to whistle and hoot.”

Says producer Dr Jayantilal Gada, “Chatrapathi has all the ingredients of an action-packed entertainer, something that Pan-India audiences can’t seem to get enough of. The trailer is testimony to everything the film has to offer and all our effort. We hope audiences embrace it and shower it with love and support.”

Says director V.V.Vinayak, “Sreenivas Bellamkonda is an ideal commercial hero pulling off some high-octane action, performs some jaw-dropping stunts and looks both suave and lethal in every frame. That combined with Nushrratt’s screen presence and performance along with a strong ensemble cast and story that leaves you gripped makes ‘Chatrapathi’ an exciting cinematic offering.”

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents ‘Chatrapathi’, directed by V.V.Vinayak and written by V. Vijayendra Prasad. The film is an official remake of S.S.Rajamouli’s Prabhas starrer with the same title. It marks the big Bollywood debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and releases nationwide on the 12th May 2023.

