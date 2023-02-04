Months after South Korean actor O Yeong-su was allegedly accused of sexual misconduct by an unidentified woman, the legal proceedings in the case have finally begun. During the first hearing, the actor clearly denied all the allegations against him. As per media reports, the Squid Game actor was questioned by the prosecutors about his role in the case wherein he denied all the charges, claiming that he just helped the woman walk home. Notably, the woman levelled such allegations back in 2017 followed by which a case was registered in 2021. However, due to lack of evidence, it was closed back in 2022 and has been recently reopened “at the request of the victim.” A second private hearing, with witnesses from both sides, will take place on 14 April.

Meanwhile, O Yeong-su’s legal counsel in a statement to the media said, “At the time, the defendant went for a walk with the plaintiff, and walked her home. However, there was no form of harassment involved. The defendant would thus like to request for the dismissal of this random case, as well as the dismissal of the prosecution’s indictment charge.”

While the first hearing has ended, it is yet to be known if the proceedings move forward and whether any evidence is provided in the court this time.

O Yeong-su faces charges of sexual misconduct

O Yeong-su was indicted back in November 2022 on charges of sexual misconduct after an unidentified woman accused him of allegedly touching her inappropriately.

As per media reports, the incident took place in 2017 when the woman went for a walk with the Golden Globe winner. She alleged that O Yeong-su attempted to forcefully grab and kiss her. The actor refuted the charge and defended himself, saying that he simply held her hand to lead the way and did not do anything else.

The woman also filed a case with the police in December 2021.The case was closed in April 2022 without any charges against the celebrated actor due to lack of evidence. But it was reopened after the woman formally objected to the outcome. Speaking to Korean broadcaster JTBC earlier, the actor had said, “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.