South Korean actor Lee Jung Jae and BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as ‘V’ are among the most popular celebrities in the country. Despite being from two separate industries, the two share a close bond and are very good friends. Lee Jung Jae also treated his fans with pictures of them as they hung out together. A selfie of the two also went viral last year, leaving their fans all excited and wondering how the two became such good friends. Recently, the actor got candid about his friendship with the BTS singer and shared how they met.

V is attractive in both appearance and personality: Lee Jung Jae

In a recent interview with Ilgan Sports, the senior actor opened up about his friendship with the BTS singer after he was asked about their viral selfie together. He shared how the two coincidentally met at a private gathering and became good friends. The actor noted that Taehyung was “extremely friendly”, further adding that they also exchanged phone numbers. Lee Jung Jae also recalled how the singer let him hear a song that he was working on. Further praising V for his personality, the actor said, “He is not only attractive in appearance, but also in personality. I understood why he was so loved worldwide.”

Notably, this is about the viral selfie that the Korean actor shared back in August 2022. Sporting a white shirt in the picture, the actor was joined in by V who winked and made a ‘peace sign’ for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee jung jae (@from_jjlee)



Prior to this, Lee Jung Jae had shared another selfie of them together in December 2021 that got the internet talking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee jung jae (@from_jjlee)



About Squid Game 2

Lee Jung Jae on Squid Game 2 filming

The South Korean television series Squid Game became the talk of the town immediately after it was released on Netflix in September 2021. The first season ended on a cliffhanger, leaving the viewers with many questions and demanding a new season.

While work is presently underway for the second season of the show, the actor who plays the lead role of Seong Gi Hun in Squid Game also spoke about the same. Without divulging much details, he hinted towards the possibility of the second season’s shooting stating that it can begin in the summer and will go on for the next 10 months, just like the previous one.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.