Actor, model, and active casting coordinator Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on Monday, 22 May 2023. As per reports, he was found in an unresponsive state in the washroom of his house in Mumbai’s Andheri by one of his friends, who later took him to the hospital. Aditya was declared dead on arrival. The body of the 32-year-old actor has been sent for post-mortem, reports of which are awaited. An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the cause of his death.

Aditya who is quite popular in the industry and has been a part of several big projects in the last few years resided on the 11th floor of a high-rise building in Mumbai. On Monday afternoon, he was found dead by a friend, who along with the building watchman took him to the nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, as soon as the news came out, many from the industry, including filmmaker Onir, Ashoke Pandit, and Splitsvilla fame Varun Sood paid their tributes to the late actor. Meanwhile, designer Rohit Verma, refuted the unconfirmed reports of drug overdose and urged people to wait for postmortem reports and stop jumping to conclusions.

About Aditya Singh Rajput

Originally from Delhi, Aditya Singh Rajput started off as a model, following which he ventured into acting and worked in films like Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He has also been a part of around 300 advertisements, besides participating in Splitsvilla 9. Besides that, he has been a part of projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.

Following all of these, he also got involved with a production house and took into casting. Quite a popular face in the glamour circuit, Aditya had launched several talents in the industry.

