Spider-Man: 'Twin Tower' trailer from Toby Maguire's 2002 film, removed after 9/11 attacks, gets leaked online

FP Staff

Aug 02, 2019 09:20:19 IST

Nearly two decades after Sam Raimi's 2002 film Spider-Man hit the theatres, its pulled-back trailer has emerged online.

This trailer, referred to as the 'Twin Tower' trailer, does not contain scenes from the actual film, but an extended sequence of how Toby Maguire's webslinger thwarts an attempted robbery. The trailer, which featured the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre, was removed from theatres following the 9/11 terrorist attack, which resulted in the collapse of the iconic New York structures. It did not even feature in any of the home video releases.

The trailer sees Spider-Man spin a gigantic web between the World Trade Centres, catching the perpetrator's helicopter inside it.

Not only the trailer, Sony even pulled a poster where the towers are reflected on his mask's lenses. In December, the studio released a fresh trailer, reports CBR. 

The video has now been remastered in 4K high-definition and uploaded to YouTube by an account called Yoshi Killer2S, which has sent Twitterati into a tizzy.

Watch the trailer here

Check out some of the reactions here

 

Recently, Spider-Man: Far From Home became the first Spidey film to surpass the $ 1 billion dollar mark. The film stars Tom Holland as the eponymous protagonist and is a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming from 2017.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2019 09:20:19 IST

