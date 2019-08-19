Spider-Man: Far from Home beats Skyfall to become Sony's highest grossing film

Marvel-Sony's Spider-Man: Far from Home is proving to be a great deal for both parties, especially for Sony Pictures.

Far From Home has surpassed the worldwide collections of Daniel Craig's Skyfall and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($963 million) to become the biggest global earner for Sony. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film has grossed $1.109 billion so far, overtaking Skyfall’s $1.108 billion.

Post-release, Spider-Man: Far From Home had dominated the fourth July holiday weekend, giving Sony Pictures one of its best opening weeks ever. Far From Home, which opened overseas before landing in the US, has grossed $580 million worldwide in mere 10 days of its release.

Tom Holland's Spidey has wooed Indian audiences as well. The film, which was released on 5 July, had raked in a total of Rs 84.83 crore at the Indian box office. With this haul, the film has emerged as the the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie in India. It also scored the second-biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood film in India (2019 releases) after the mammoth numbers of Avengers: Endgame.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film had already surpassed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, becoming the first Spider-Man movie ever to cross the milestone.

Spider-Man: Far From Home follows the 16-year-old Peter Parker (Holland) trying to enjoy a European trip after everyone’s return post-Thanos' snap. However, he needs to cut-short his trip due to a mission set by Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson). Elemental monsters have emerged around the world and an outsider named Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) could use the teen superhero's some help battling them.

Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: Far From Home also stars Cobbie Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, and Marisa Tomei.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2019 13:47:05 IST