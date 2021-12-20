Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection: The Tom Holland film grossed Rs 26.10 crore on Sunday, taking the total collection to Rs 79.14 crore.

Spider-Man: No Way Home registered a good start at the Indian box office as Tom Holland’s film earned Rs 32.67 crore on its opening day. As Marvel enjoys a massive fan following, the day one collection of Spider-Man was the highest among all the Hindi and English films that were released in 2021. On Day 3, the film has seen good growth. The numbers indicate that the film will beat out Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to become the highest-grossing film at Box Office.

According to film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh "#SpiderMan is UNSHAKABLE and UNBEATABLE on Day 3… Fetches ₹ 26 cr+ on *non-festival Saturday* in pandemic era is FireFireFire… Expect another big day today [Sun]… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr. Total: ₹ 79.14 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 100.84 cr. #India biz."

Internationally, the film earned a record $121.5 million on Friday from 4,336 locations, setting up a projected $242 million opening weekend. The numbers are not only a record for the pandemic era but are massive otherwise too.

“This weekend’s historic Spider-Man: No Way Home results, from all over the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unmatched cultural impact that exclusive theatrical films can have when they are made and marketed with vision and resolve,” said Tom Rothman, Sony Pictures Chairman, and CEO, in a statement. “All of us at Sony Pictures are deeply grateful to the fabulous talent, both in front of and behind the camera that produced such a landmark film.”

The film continues the story of Holland’s Peter Parker after his identity is outed by JK Simmons’ J Jonah Jameson. The fallout forces him to enlist the help of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to perform a ritual that would make every single person on earth forget Parker’s identity. But the ritual goes wrong when Peter tries to interfere, and supervillains from previous Spider-Man film series are brought to MCU.

Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx, Thomas Haden Church, and Rhys Ifans return.