Spider-Man Far from Home: Samuel L Jackson furious over Nick Fury error in poster for upcoming Marvel film

Samuel L. Jackson has unleashed an expletive-laden rant on Instagram about a marketing blunder in a Spider-Man: Far From Home poster. The actor recently spotted a poster of the upcoming Marvel film in a movie theatre only to realise that his character, Fury, was sporting the trademark eyepatch on the wrong eye.

Jackson decided to have some fun with the gaffe and shared the poster on his Instagram, which wrongly featured the eyepatch on the right eye.

Check out Jackson's post here:

Fury has been a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe since the beginning but the story behind his iconic eyepatch was finally revealed in Captain Marvel.

Apart from Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home also stars Tom Holland as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Marisa Tomei returns as Aunt May, and Jake Gyllenhaal will play Mysterio.

Meanwhile, the Jon Watts' directorial has a new release date in India. Sony Pictures Entertainment India decided to bring ahead the release by a day (4 July), with the movie originally slated to release on 5 July.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 17:49:58 IST