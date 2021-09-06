Kristen Stewart has 'seldom been more magnetic, or more heartbreakingly fragile,” said early reviews.

Actor Kristen Stewart’s latest film Spencer is being highly appreciated by critics for its inspiring cast and the detailed work on the characters' accents.

Directed by Pablo Larraín, the movie stars Stewart as Princess Diana. Spencer is written by Steven Knight, who has earlier been appreciated for works including Peaky Blinders, Dirty Pretty Things and Locke.

The film also stars Jack Farthing in the role of Prince Charles. The rest of the cast includes Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris and Timothy Spall in important roles.

Spencer revolves around a short Christmas holiday which Diana spent with her royal in-laws at an estate in Sandringham. It was during this time that she finally decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

The movie is slated to be released on 5 November, 2021.

Below are some of the early reviews:

Independent: “Don’t expect real-life royal soap opera in Spencer, the new film about Princess Diana that premiered amid huge fanfare at the Venice Film Festival today. It is described in the opening credits as a “fable” taken from a “true tragedy”. The story follows three seismic days in the life of Diana (Kristen Stewart) over the Christmas holidays at Sandringham in 1991 when she comes close to a breakdown. Stewart’s febrile, sensitive performance and Larraín’s trademark lyricism give it an emotional kick that such predecessors lacked.”

Daily Mail: “One of the wackiest moments comes during dinner on Christmas Eve when she tears off a pearl necklace identical to one Charles has also given to Camilla (not that the C-word is ever actually mentioned). The enormous pearls then plop into Diana’s soup, whereupon she promptly starts scoffing them before later, naturally, throwing them up. The poor woman’s bulimia looms large in this film – and loud. Spencer left me with only one overwhelming sentiment: bring on the new series of The Crown.”

The Wrap: "Stewart gets the doe-eyed, pitying tilt of the head and the little posh girl voice down pretty well, but this is no impression — it’s more an interpretation of a classic role, bringing layers of real human complexity to a figure who, for all the mythology that surrounds her, still looms large in the British and global conscience."

The Hollywood Reporter: “Stewart’s finely detailed work on the accent and mannerisms is impeccable. The camera adores her, and she has seldom been more magnetic, or more heartbreakingly fragile.”

The Playlist: “All the right people are going to hate ‘Spencer’. That’s just how good it is.”

BBC: “Stewart is such inspired casting that she makes all this eccentric nonsense watchable.”