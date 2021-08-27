Directed by Pablo Larraín, Spencer also stars Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, and Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris in pivotal roles

The makers of the much-awaited movie Spencer have finally released its first official teaser trailer. Directed by Pablo Larraín, the movie features actor Kristen Stewart as Lady Diana Spencer, popularly known as Princess Diana.

The teaser trailer of the highly-anticipated biopic, which is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, has been unveiled by NEON films on their social media handle.

They also informed that the movie will hit theatres on 5 November.

In the video, Princess Diana is seen battling an eating disorder while her marriage with Prince Charles is falling apart. The teaser does not explore much into the events or dialogue but takes us into a lonely, chaotic, and pensive life that the late princess once lived. For the unversed, Spencer is set over a short Christmas weekend which Diana spent with her royal in-laws at an estate in Sandringham. During that holiday, Diana finally decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

Spencer is written by Steven Knight, who had earlier acclaimed appreciation for various movies and series’ including Dirty Pretty Things, Locke, and Peaky Blinders.

Apart from Kristen, the movie also features Jack Farthing who will portray Prince Charles, while the other cast includes Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris in important roles.