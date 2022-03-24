This is not the first time Vinayakan has found himself in the middle of a row.

Vinayakan, South actor and music composer, has once again made headlines for statements he made during a press conference concerning the MeToo movement. The incident happened while he was promoting his flick Oruthee.

"What is Me Too? I do not know. Is it up to the girl? Let me ask, what if I want to have sex with a woman?" Pinkvilla quoted Vinayakan as saying. In continuation to this, he further revealed he has had physical relationships with 10 women in his life, noting that he asked those women if they would like to have a physical relationship with him. Vinayakan also asserted that he does not understand the MeToo Movement, and if approaching women for sex is MeToo, he will continue to do so.

This is not the first time the music composer-actor has found himself in the middle of a row. In 2019, he was arrested when poet and Dalit activist Mruduladevi made a complaint against him for verbally assaulting her over the phone, and using sexually explicit language. He was released on bail shortly after his arrest.

During the press meet, the actor also made fun of superstar fans. According to Vinayakan, no movie can win or lose if the fans believe so. Nothing will happen here, he added, because the fans thought they were fools. Vinayakan's statements have strongly been condemned by people on the internet.

Oruthee, formerly known as Thee, is a Malayalam drama directed by VK Prakash. Navya Nair makes a comeback in the film. Oruthee is a story about a woman who works as a boat conductor. Drishya Dinesh, KPAC Lalitha, who recently passed away, and Vinayakan, also play pivotal roles in Oruthee.

