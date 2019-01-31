Soundarya Rajinikanth talks about adapting Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel Ponniyin Selvan into web series

Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth, who had last directed Dhanush-starrer VIP 2, has partnered with video streaming service MX Player to produce an original web series on the Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan. The announcement was made via a statement on 30 January and it was revealed that Soundarya will produce the series under the banner of May 6 Entertainment while her erstwhile assistant Sooriyaprathap will direct the series. The team teased audiences with a teaser on the occasion.

Speaking on the development, Soundarya said in a statement, “Ponniyin Selvan is indeed one of the greatest historical novels written in Tamil and considered by many as the crown jewel of Tamil Literature. The novel chronicles the power struggle and the socio-political landscape of the Chola Dynasty, one of the longest ruling dynasties in Indian history, and is a perfect amalgamation of an intriguing plot, romance, adventure, satire and an enduring battle for the throne. From the day I read this amazing novel, I was determined to narrate this impeccable story in the visual medium and have explored every single avenue that offered the possibility to realise this vision. Today, I am extremely happy to partner with MX player in producing this grand spectacle, and with Soori directing the series, I am sure that the viewers will stay glued to this period drama. This show is being mounted on a large canvas, and we will ensure to our best ability that there is stone unturned to bring alive this marvelous novel.”

Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of late Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic historic novel of the same name. It tells the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the kings of the Chola dynasty during the 10th and 11th centuries. It is worth mentioning that filmmaker Mani Ratnam has been planning to adapt Ponniyin Selvan as a film for many years. Recently, rumours made the rounds that his next project could indeed be based on the epic and that he is in talks with actors like Vijay, Jayam Ravi, Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi for pivotal roles.

A few years ago, Ratnam had roped in Vijay and Mahesh Babu for the project. A photoshoot was done in Chennai but unfortunately, the project was shelved just a week before it was scheduled to go on the floors.

