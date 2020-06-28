Soul teaser: Jamie Foxx tries to find his passion through jazz music in Disney Pixar's upcoming film

The new teaser of Disney Pixar's Soul introduces the main character, Joe voiced by Jamie Foxx, as a middle school band teacher

Giving a little sneak peek of the animated movie, the makers of the Disney and Pixar's Soul dropped a brief teaser video on Saturday, introducing the lead character Joe Gardner.

The brief one-minute long video begins with the main character Joe introducing himself as a middle school band teacher.

"Music is life. You just need to know where to look," says Joe in the background. The main character is voiced by Jamie Foxx.

Following various snippets from the movie, he adds: "Spend your precious hours doing what will bring out the real you...the brilliant, passionate you that's ready to contribute something meaningful into this world. Get ready, your life is about to start."

Check out the teaser here

Watch a sneak peek from #PixarSoul; a story about finding the real, the brilliant, the passionate you, featuring the song “Parting Ways” written, produced, & performed by Cody ChesnuTT. pic.twitter.com/wT2nkKDN19 — Soul (@PixarSoul) June 27, 2020

The animated film revolves around the story of a middle school teacher, who had a dream of pursuing a career in jazz music. When a manhole accident nearly takes his life, he enters a netherworld of unborn souls on their way to earth. It is a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks, and interests before they go to Earth.

Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious baby soul, 22 (voiced by Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what is great about living, he may "just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.”

According to Variety, filmmakers from Soul, including director Pete Docter, co-director and screenwriter Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray, partnered with American anthropologist and educator Dr. Johnnetta Cole and globally-renowned jazz pianist Jon Batiste to offer this sneak peek at the film as a part of the Essence Festival of Culture during a virtual panel.

The teaser video also features the song 'Parting Ways', which was written, produced, and performed by Cody Chesnutt.

The upcoming animated movie will hit theatres on 20 November 20. Soul was earlier slated for a theatrical release on 19 June, however, pushed back the dates owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)