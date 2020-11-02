Sophie Turner to voice Princess Charlotte in HBO Max's animated series The Prince

The Prince is a comedic satire of the British Royal family and revolves around seven-year-old Prince George, and his antics as the first-born child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

Actress Sophie Turner has joined the cast of upcoming HBO Max animated series called The Prince where she will be lending her voice to the character of Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Creator and executive producer of the show Gary Janetti announced Turner’s association with the project by posting a clip from the show on his personal Instagram account. In the clip, we can see Prince George start recording himself on a device as he is dressed up for Halloween. Soon, his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, join him on the screen.

The show revolves around seven-year-old Prince George, who is voiced by Janetti, and his antics as the first-born child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge.

The series' voice cast also includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Alan Cumming as George's butler Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth II and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

The Prince is produced by 20th Television and Bento Box Entertainment.

Earlier, Sophie had participated in the recreation of the iconic film The Princess Bride which was shot by its multi-star cast from their home while quarantining. The movie saw a release on the mobile video platform Quibi and it was made to raise funds for the World Central Kitchen, which has provided food relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reimagination starred Sophie Turner’s husband Joe Jonas, Jennifer Garner, Hugh Jackman, Jack Black, and Rob Reiner as well.

