Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Hugh Jackman among others feature in at-home remake of The Princess Bride for charity
The Princess Bride at-home reimagination, available on Quibi, is aimed at raising funds for World Central Kitchen, which has provided food relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A star-studded recreation of the iconic film The Princess Bride is coming to mobile video platform Quibi. Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Jennifer Garner, Hugh Jackman, Jack Black, Rob Reiner, and more are set to appear, as per Fox News.
The reimagining of The Princess Bride, which will be broken into Quibi's 10-minutes-or-less segments, was filmed at home by its stars while in quarantine and started airing from Monday, 29 June, Vanity Fair reported.
The program is set to raise funds for the World Central Kitchen, which has provided food relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Filmmaker Jason Reitman told the outlet, "The week that the stay-at-home order came through in California, I just woke up one of the first mornings, I think like most people did, feeling as though, 'All right, I need to be able to do something of value.'"
"I just thought, can we remake an entire movie at home? And, I had seen that a fan-made Star Wars had been done. I just started reaching out to actors I knew, saying, 'Is this something you'd want to do?' And, the response was kind of immediate and fast. It was like, 'Oh — that sounds like fun,'" he added.
The outlet stated that the remake "utilises absurd household props and back-of-the-closet costumes, and deploys multiple castings of the same roles to show that in a true fantasy, anyone can play anything."
Several clips from the show were shared on Instagram on Saturday, showcasing some of the techniques the remake intended to use, such as replacing crowds of people with legos and regular wear such as bathrobes in place of expensive studio costumes.
Check out some of the clips below
View this post on Instagram
Only @jasonreitman could talk me...and @tiffanyhaddish...and @joejonas into playing Princess Buttercup from home. You can find all of us (and so many more Buttercups and Westleys) on @quibi, who, all swashbuckling aside, donated a million dollars to @WCKitchen to feed people during the Covid crisis. ♥️ Thank you for the reason to play dress up and have a laugh—you are the best, Jason. XXX #PrincessBridehomemovie #outMonday A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on
A version of The Princess Bride ... @JasonReitman #zaziebeets #jennifergarner @WCKitchen @Quibi pic.twitter.com/Np3HOSi7KR
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 29, 2020
The first look at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Quibi’s homemade ‘THE PRINCESS BRIDE’ remake has been officially released. (Source: @VanityFair) pic.twitter.com/jYHPCLhsid — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 27, 2020
NEW ✨A preview of Annabelle and Chris Pine in ❛ Home Movie: The Princess Bride ❜ (2020) to watch the full episode download @quibi ! pic.twitter.com/mxxUugurAQ
— Annabelle Wallis Archives (@archiveswallis) June 29, 2020
The 48-year-old actor Garner and Tiffany Haddish appear as Buttercup while Neil Patrick Harris and Common play Westley.
The romantic scenes were shot by real-life couples quarantining together, such as the 47-year-old actor Harris, and David Burtka.
As seen in a clip shared by Vanity Fair, stars' dogs even made appearances when animals like horses or rodents were needed for the flick.
All of the actors and behind-the-scenes crew did the project for charity, which included a donation of 100,000 meals from Quibi to World Central Kitchen.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
