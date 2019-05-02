You are here:

Billboard Music Awards 2019: Here's a list of top winners, best performances and highlights from the event

FP Staff

May 02, 2019 10:02:00 IST

The Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) took place on Tuesday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Kelly Clarkson returned as host of the ceremony for a second time.

It turned out to be a big night for Drake as he became the most-awarded artist in the BBMAs history. He nabbed as many as 12 awards, including the Top Artist award and Top 200 Album for his chart-topping album Scorpion.

Drake wins the BBMA Top Artist Award. Twitter

He also gave a shoutout to Game of Thrones character Arya Stark during his acceptance speech for top Billboard 200 album.

Taylor Swift opened the show with a colourful performance of her new single 'ME! '.

While Madonna performed with Colombian singer Maluma, Jonas Brothers sang a medley of their most popular songs.

Host Kelly Clarkson presented a mash-up of the nominated songs and artists, including bits of Maroon 5’s 'Girls Like You,' Cardi B’s 'I Like It,' Maren Morris’ 'The Middle,' and Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s 'One Kiss' .

Mariah Carey performed a medley of her biggest hits and Taylor Swift broke into a dance during her performance.

Here is a  list of winners for top categories at the Billboards Music Awards

— Top Hot 100 song: 'Girls Like You' Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

— Top Billboard 200 album: Drake, Scorpion

— Top artist: Drake

— Top new artist: Juice WRLD

— Top female artist: Ariana Grande

— Top male artist: Drake

— Top streaming songs artist: Drake

— Top song sales artist: Drake

— Top radio songs artist: Drake

— Top duo/group: BTS

— Top R&B artist: Ella Mai

— Top rap artist: Drake

— Top country artist: Luke Combs

— Top rock artist: Imagine Dragons

— Top Latin artist: Ozuna

— Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers

— Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle

— Top gospel artist: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

— Top social artist: BTS

— Top touring artist: Ed Sheeran

— Chart achievement award: Ariana Grande

— Icon award: Mariah Carey

Rapper Cardi B led the nominations with 21 nods across 18 categories, followed by Drake and Post Malone with 17 nominations each, Travis Scott with 12 and the late rapper XXXTentacion with 10.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

