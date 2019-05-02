You are here:

Billboard Music Awards 2019: Here's a list of top winners, best performances and highlights from the event

The Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) took place on Tuesday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Kelly Clarkson returned as host of the ceremony for a second time.

It turned out to be a big night for Drake as he became the most-awarded artist in the BBMAs history. He nabbed as many as 12 awards, including the Top Artist award and Top 200 Album for his chart-topping album Scorpion.

He also gave a shoutout to Game of Thrones character Arya Stark during his acceptance speech for top Billboard 200 album.

The King of the North shouting out everyone's favorite Stark! 🐺 @Drake #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/MEhLAzKiTM — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 2, 2019

Taylor Swift opened the show with a colourful performance of her new single 'ME! '.

THIS WAS THE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF FUN POSSIBLE. And for the first time ever I’m releasing the live rehearsal audio from this performance on vinyl and CD from @BBMAs on my site. Thank you to every performer up there with us tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/MBHGP99Zxz — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 2, 2019

While Madonna performed with Colombian singer Maluma, Jonas Brothers sang a medley of their most popular songs.

We're burning up... a sucker for... and [insert any/all @jonasbrother's lyrics here] after that performance at the #BBMAs from the @Xfinity stage. pic.twitter.com/wll0gLemnw — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 2, 2019

The @JonasBrothers are BACK and they just delivered an explosive #BBMAs performance pic.twitter.com/4sKXHiDcMK — billboard (@billboard) May 2, 2019

Host Kelly Clarkson presented a mash-up of the nominated songs and artists, including bits of Maroon 5’s 'Girls Like You,' Cardi B’s 'I Like It,' Maren Morris’ 'The Middle,' and Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s 'One Kiss' .

From "Girls Like You" to "The Middle," watch @kelly_clarkson light up the #BBMAs stage with a medley of hits! pic.twitter.com/Khf0iwshWc — billboard (@billboard) May 2, 2019

Mariah Carey performed a medley of her biggest hits and Taylor Swift broke into a dance during her performance.

Watch @MariahCarey perform a medley of her biggest hits at the 2019 #BBMAs! pic.twitter.com/VzycMEFS7k — billboard (@billboard) May 2, 2019

BLESSING YOUR TIMELINE WITH A NEW @taylorswift13 DANCING AT AWARDS SHOW GIF @GIPHY #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/Za2BcswvNC — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 2, 2019

Here is a list of winners for top categories at the Billboards Music Awards

— Top Hot 100 song: 'Girls Like You' Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

— Top Billboard 200 album: Drake, Scorpion

— Top artist: Drake

— Top new artist: Juice WRLD

— Top female artist: Ariana Grande

— Top male artist: Drake

— Top streaming songs artist: Drake

— Top song sales artist: Drake

— Top radio songs artist: Drake

— Top duo/group: BTS

— Top R&B artist: Ella Mai

— Top rap artist: Drake

— Top country artist: Luke Combs

— Top rock artist: Imagine Dragons

— Top Latin artist: Ozuna

— Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers

— Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle

— Top gospel artist: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

— Top social artist: BTS

— Top touring artist: Ed Sheeran

— Chart achievement award: Ariana Grande

— Icon award: Mariah Carey

Rapper Cardi B led the nominations with 21 nods across 18 categories, followed by Drake and Post Malone with 17 nominations each, Travis Scott with 12 and the late rapper XXXTentacion with 10.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 10:02:00 IST

