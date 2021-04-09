Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas post selfie after getting first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine

Turner, who is known for playing the role of Sansa Stark in the HBO epic fantasy series, shared the same picture to her Instagram stories along with the lyrics to the LMFAO song, 'Shots'.

Singer Joe Jonas and his Game of Thrones famed actor-wife Sophie Turner have got their first coronavirus vaccine shots. On 9 April, the 'Only Human' singer shared the news with fans on social media. He posted a selfie with Turner in which the much-in-love couple is seen flaunting their red bandages while flexing their muscles after getting jabbed.

"Let’s (NOT) Get It!," Joe captioned the post.

Turner, who is known for playing the role of Sansa Stark in the HBO epic fantasy series, shared the same picture to her Instagram stories along with the lyrics to the LMFAO song, 'Shots'. Various social media users, including the official account for Walgreens, were quick to respond with jokes related to 'Mr Perfectly Fine', Taylor Swift's latest song From the Vault amid speculations that Joe is the reference behind the single.

More like Mr. (& Mrs.) Perfectly Vaccinated — Walgreens (@Walgreens) April 8, 2021

Swift dated Joe for a brief period and they broke up during the same time when the pop star recorded 'Mr Perfectly Fine.'

Jonas is now married to Turner. The couple started dating in 2017 and exchanged wedding vows in the summer of 2019 in Las Vegas. Later, they got married again in France. They welcomed their first child, daughter Willa in 2020.