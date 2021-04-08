Taylor Swift drops second From The Vault release with new single Mr Perfectly Fine

Taylor Swift's Mr Perfectly Fine talks about heartbreak and parting ways with a seemingly perfect suitor.

Taylor Swift has released her new song ‘Mr Perfectly Fine’, another 'From The Vault' release. The song is part of her upcoming album Fearless (Taylor's version), the re-recording of her 2008 album, slated to release on Friday, 9 April.

The singer made this announcement on Twitter. She wrote, “Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based on fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up. My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: "REELEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIINEE”.

The song talks about heartbreak and parting ways with a seemingly perfect suitor.

Fans are speculating that singer Joe Jonas, who is now married to Game of Thrones famed Sophie Turner, might be the inspiration behind ‘Mr Perfectly Fine’ as he parted ways with Swift during the same time when Fearless was slated to release originally (November 2008).

The former couple’s relationship went kaput in October 2008 when Jonas broke up with Swift over the phone. They started dating only four months ago in July that year. She has been bitter about the break-up ever since.

She mentioned Jonas in her November 2008 interview with DeGeneres and said, “It’s like when I find that person, that is right for me and he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even going to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18”.

Joe Jonas has not released any statement about the song so far. However, his wife Sophie took to her Instagram account and appreciated the song. "It's not NOT a bop," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“Forever bending the knee for the 👑 of the north,” Swift replied to Sophie’s post referring to her Game of Thrones character.

Swift is re-recording her previous albums after Big Machine Records purchased her masters. Last week, she shared the full tracklist for the new Fearless which features previously unreleased songs You All Over Me, Don't You and Bye Bye Baby.