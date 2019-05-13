Sooryavanshi: Theeran actor Abhimanyu Singh cast as villain in Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty's cop drama

Rohit Shetty is all set to introduce Abhimanyu Singh as a villain in his next cop drama titled Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the director considered Abhimanyu for the role after watching his performance in Tamil thriller Theeran (2017).

In an interaction with the publication, Abhimanyu revealed, "It began when Rohit sir saw my 2017 Tamil action thriller Theeran, which was based on a true story. It was a big hit in which I had a played a villain with heroic shades. He liked my performance in that film and thought that I would fit the role of the baddie in Sooryavanshi. It so happens that I live near Rohit sir’s office and one day, he called me over and congratulated me for bagging the part."

The actor also opened about his role in the film and said that he is portraying a character that is on a mission and is working against several policemen. Calling it an interesting role, the actor also elaborated on his experience of working with Akshay and Rohit, and said that they made him feel as if they have known each other for years.

Abhimanyu was last seen in Sridevi-starrer Bollywood film Mom.

Sooryavanshi will also star Katrina Kaif along with Neena Gupta and is scheduled to open in theatres on 22 May, 2020.

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 14:28:09 IST

