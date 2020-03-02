Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty attend trailer launch; see pictures

The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s highly-anticipated cop drama Sooryavanshi was being launched amid great fanfare at a Mumbai multiplex in Mumbai on Monday.

Akshay Kumar, who plays the titular role – Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, arrived at the venue on a sports bike. Kumar, in a tweet, joked that he ditched the helicopter and chose a bike to beat the Mumbai traffic.

Veer Sooryavanshi ditched the helicopter for a bike to beat the Mumbai traffic for the #SooryavanshiTrailer launch today😜 pic.twitter.com/3h1rMxrpMu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2020

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and written by Sajid-Farhad, and is the fourth in the series of cop movies Shetty has made: Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. The film will feature extended cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham. Both characters belong to Shetty's action-packed cop universe.

Akshay was seen in an all-black look – he wore a T-shirt with the words ‘Aa rahi hai police’ written on it, paired with a jacket and pants. Simialry, Rohit and Ajay sported casual looks with the same special Sooryavanshi tagline T-shirts. Katrina Kaif, who is paired opposite Akshay in the film, chose an orange bodycon dress.

Rohit said it was a challenge to figure out a new angle in his cop universe with his upcoming Sooryavanshi. Rohit told reporters, "It was challenging to figure out what new to present to the audience. Not the character or the actor. They have seen 'Singham', 'Simmba', so what new, big we can do with Sooryavanshi because everyone will come with expectations."

According to Hindustaan Times, Ranveer said that he was “too excited” to be a part of Sooryavanshi, while Akshay said that in his nearly three-decade-long career, he never saw such a huge crowd at his trailer launch. “Rohit has made a fabulous movie. I hope the audience will like it,” Akshay said, adding that Katrina was “fabulous” in the film.

The film also stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena and will run 24/7 in the Mumbai theaters. The announcement comes after Maharashtara government approved a proposal to allow malls and eateries to remain open in Mumbai 24/7 from 27 January.

(Also pictures from Sachin Gokhale)

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

