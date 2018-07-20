Soorma, the biopic of Indian hockey legend Sandeep Singh, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi is struggling to make its presence felt at the box office. Industry expert Taran Adarsh unveiled that the movie is not performing as expected. After a decent performance over the weekend, it remained steady on the weekdays, raking in Rs 1.65 crore on Thursday and the total collection across India now stands at Rs 21.21 crore.

#Soorma biz is not in sync with its merits... Was steady [on the lower side] on weekdays... Will have to stay strong in Weekend 2... Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 5.60 cr, Mon 2 cr, Tue 1.94 cr, Wed 1.77 cr, Thu 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 21.21 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2018

Since Dhadak has hit the theatres today, Soorma has another contender at the ticket window. Despite receiving a positive response from the critics and the audience alike, the film failed to prove its mettle against Ant-Man and the Wasp and Sanju.

Diljit was also praised for playing the role of hockey player Sandeep Singh. Soorma is directed by Shaad Ali, who previously directed films like Kill Dil, Bunty Aur Babli, and Saathiya. Produced by actress Chitragandha Singh along with Sony Pictures, the biopic also stars Vijay Raaz and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in major roles.