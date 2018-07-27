You are here:

Soorma box office collection: Diljit Dosanjh's Sandeep Singh biopic mints Rs 7.05 cr in second week

The second week box-office figures for Soorma are out, and the movie's performance has remained steady and in line with its first week performance.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi, Soorma's total collection after the second week figures stands at Rs 28.26 crore. Film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures and wrote: "#Soorma fared well in Weekend 2 [witnessed growth on second Sat and Sun]… Was steady on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 85 lakhs, Sat 1.65 cr, Sun 2.10 cr, Mon 67 lakhs, Tue 63 lakhs, Wed 60 lakhs, Thu 55 lakhs. Total: ₹ 28.26 cr. India biz."

#Soorma fared well in Weekend 2 [witnessed growth on second Sat and Sun]… Was steady on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 85 lakhs, Sat 1.65 cr, Sun 2.10 cr, Mon 67 lakhs, Tue 63 lakhs, Wed 60 lakhs, Thu 55 lakhs. Total: ₹ 28.26 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 27, 2018

The first week total for Soorma stood at Rs 21.21 crore. The second week total has been Rs 7.05 crore.

#Soorma biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 21.21 cr Week 2: ₹ 7.05 cr Total: ₹ 28.26 cr India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 27, 2018

Diljit has been praised for playing the role of hockey player Sandeep Singh. Soorma is directed by Shaad Ali, who previously directed films like Kill Dil, Bunty Aur Babli, and Saathiya. Produced by actress Chitragandha Singh along with Sony Pictures, the biopic also stars Vijay Raaz and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in major roles.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 15:11 PM