Soorarai Pottru trailer: Suriya plays Maara, 'a rebel with an idea', in Amazon Prime Video drama

The official trailer of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru is finally out. This film is a fictionalised version of the book Simply Fly written on the life GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan..

Suriya plays Nedumaaran (Maara), a man from a village in India, "a rebel with an idea" — to make air travel accessible to everyone in the country and at a low cost. "The farmer will fly one day," he can be heard saying as his grand plan is dismissed over and over again, and he's even refused loans from banks. The trailer also features Urvashi and Aparna Balamurali, who are supportive of his wild dream.

Here is the trailer

Paresh Rawal, veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu, Karunas, Vivek Prasanna, Krishnakumar, Achyuth Kumar, Kaali Venkat, and Arjunan also star in Soorarai Pottru.

Music director and actor GV Prakash has composed the music for the film. The project is bankrolled by Suriya’s banner, 2D Entertainment and Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, in association with Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.

Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, was originally scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 30 October, but has now been reset for a 12 November release. The delay was caused due to pending No Objection Certificate (NOC) from various agencies as the story is about the aviation industry.