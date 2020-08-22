Amazon Prime Video to release Suriya's film Soorarai Pottru on 30 October
Soorarai Pottru is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.
Amazon Prime Video will premiere Suriya's upcoming drama Soorarai Pottru on 30 October. Helmed by director Sudha Kongara, known for films like Saala Khadoos (2016) and Guru (2017), will see Aparna Balamurali as the female lead.
The Tamil feature will also be available to watch in Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam in 200 countries.
Soorarai Pottru is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.
The streamer shared the film's premiere date alongside a poster
Fasten your seat belts everyone, #SooraraiPottruOnPrime premiering October 30!@Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @rajsekarpandian @gvprakash @nikethbommi @Aparnabala2 @editorsuriya @jacki_art @guneetm @sikhyaent @2D_ENTPVTLTD @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/0rfPljEmjC
— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 22, 2020
"I am glad that audiences across the world will be able to watch Soorarai Pottru, on Amazon Prime Video from their homes in these unprecedented times. This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain the global audience," Suriya said in a statement.
Music director and actor GV Prakash has composed the music for the film. Greg Powell, best known for his work in films such as Skyfall and Bourne Ultimatum, has served as the action director. The project is bankrolled by Suriya’s banner, 2D Entertainment and Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, in association with Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.
In February, Monga had said that she plans to make a Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru. The producer had said she is always looking to "diversify" and "opening new channels" as a creative person.
Amazon Prime Video has released many films slated including Bollywood's Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi, as well as South Indian features Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyothika, Keerthy Suresh's Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), Law (Kannada), and French Biryani (Kannada).
The streamer recently announced the direct-to-digital premiere of Nani's Telugu thriller V (5 September) and Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam language CU Soon (1 September).
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
As Fahadh Faasil turns 38, wife Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithvraj Sukumaran wish actor on birthday
Dulquer Salmaan, who shared the screen with both Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in Bangalore Days, writes it was an "amazing journey growing up together and now working in the same industry."
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Nagarjuna Akkineni returns as host, shares new teaser
Nagarjuna Akkineni announced the latest season Bigg Boss Telugu with a new teaser on 15 August.
Rana Daggubati marries Miheeka Bajaj in a low-key ceremony; Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend
Actor Rana Daggubati and interior designer Miheeka Bajaj got married in an intimate ceremony over the weekend