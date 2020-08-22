Amazon Prime Video to release Suriya's film Soorarai Pottru on 30 October

Soorarai Pottru is inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

Amazon Prime Video will premiere Suriya's upcoming drama Soorarai Pottru on 30 October. Helmed by director Sudha Kongara, known for films like Saala Khadoos (2016) and Guru (2017), will see Aparna Balamurali as the female lead.

The Tamil feature will also be available to watch in Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam in 200 countries.

The streamer shared the film's premiere date alongside a poster

"I am glad that audiences across the world will be able to watch Soorarai Pottru, on Amazon Prime Video from their homes in these unprecedented times. This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain the global audience," Suriya said in a statement.

Music director and actor GV Prakash has composed the music for the film. Greg Powell, best known for his work in films such as Skyfall and Bourne Ultimatum, has served as the action director. The project is bankrolled by Suriya’s banner, 2D Entertainment and Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, in association with Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.

In February, Monga had said that she plans to make a Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru. The producer had said she is always looking to "diversify" and "opening new channels" as a creative person.

Amazon Prime Video has released many films slated including Bollywood's Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi, as well as South Indian features Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyothika, Keerthy Suresh's Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), Law (Kannada), and French Biryani (Kannada).

The streamer recently announced the direct-to-digital premiere of Nani's Telugu thriller V (5 September) and Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam language CU Soon (1 September).