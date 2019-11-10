Soorarai Pottru first look: Suriya introduces his character Maara from Sudha Kongara's upcoming feature

The first look of Suriya’s upcoming film, Soorarai Pottru has been released. The actor introduced his character along with a poster on his official Twitter account. The still features a lean Suriya in a vest and casual pants, leaping into the air with his arms stretched on a hill, as if he is flying.

Helmed by director Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru will see actor Aparna Balamurali playing the female lead alongside Suriya.

According to Indian Express, the film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. Jackie Shroff, Karunas, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Music director and actor GV Prakash will be composing the music for the film. The project is going to be bankrolled by Suriya’s banner, 2D Entertainment and Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, in association with Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.

The team recently filmed major action sequences in Chandigarh under the supervision of Hollywood stunt choreographer Greg Powell, best known for his work in films such as Skyfall and Bourne Ultimatum, reports Hindustan Times.

Suriya's last two releases, Selvaraghavan’s NGK and KV Anand’s Kaappaan, did not fare well at the box-office. He also has a film with Viswasam fame director Siva in the pipeline, which is scheduled to take off next year, and will be produced by Studio Green.

