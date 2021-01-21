Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit Samrat to star in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed; first look unveiled

Isabelle Kaif will play Noor, a girl from Agra whereas Pulkit Samrat will play a Delhi resident in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif will soon be seen opposite Pulkit Samrat in their upcoming film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed.

According to The Times of India, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed will highlight the message of social harmony. Pulkit will play a Delhi boy Aman and Isabelle will be seen as Noor, a girl from AgraIsab. The film is helmed by Dhiraj Sharma from a script by Manish Kishore.

Here is the announcement with first look stills

"I must say that our chemistry is quite dhamakedaar (explosive). People on the set say that we look like a patakha (firecracker) together. Isabelle has brought fresh energy on the set. She’s extremely hard-working and has impressed everyone on the set. She is stunning and brings a streak of innocence to her character. She has left me mesmerised," Pulkit said in a statement about his co-actor Isabelle, writes The Indian Express.

After Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, Isabelle is expected to share the screen space with Sooraj Pancholi, followed by Kwatha with Aayush Sharma.