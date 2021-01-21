Entertainment

Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit Samrat to star in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed; first look unveiled

Isabelle Kaif will play Noor, a girl from Agra whereas Pulkit Samrat will play a Delhi resident in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed

FP Trending January 21, 2021 16:37:14 IST
Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit Samrat to star in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed; first look unveiled

A first look still from Suswagatam Khushaamadeed | Image from Twitter

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif will soon be seen opposite Pulkit Samrat in their upcoming film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed.

According to The Times of India, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed will highlight the message of social harmony. Pulkit will play a Delhi boy Aman and Isabelle will be seen as Noor, a girl from AgraIsab. The film is helmed by Dhiraj Sharma from a script by Manish Kishore.

Here is the announcement with first look stills

"I must say that our chemistry is quite dhamakedaar (explosive). People on the set say that we look like a patakha (firecracker) together. Isabelle has brought fresh energy on the set. She’s extremely hard-working and has impressed everyone on the set. She is stunning and brings a streak of innocence to her character. She has left me mesmerised," Pulkit said in a statement about his co-actor Isabelle, writes The Indian Express.

After Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, Isabelle is expected to share the screen space with Sooraj Pancholi, followed by Kwatha with Aayush Sharma.

 

Updated Date: January 21, 2021 16:37:14 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Preity Zinta says she felt 'helpless, powerless' during her family's battle with COVID-19
Entertainment

Preity Zinta says she felt 'helpless, powerless' during her family's battle with COVID-19

Preity Zinta's said her family members, including mother and brother, had tested positive for Covid-19 last month but have recovered now.

Shahid Kapoor jokes about wanting to play a ‘typecast hero’ in recent social media post
Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor jokes about wanting to play a ‘typecast hero’ in recent social media post

Shahid Kapoor, who recently concluded the Hindi remake of Jersey, wrote in a social media post that he now wishes to play a ‘fun’ role.

Bombay HC directs police not to take coercive action against Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel in sedition case
Entertainment

Bombay HC directs police not to take coercive action against Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel in sedition case

The FIR charges Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel with sedition and for allegedly "trying to create hatred and communal tension" through their posts on social media.