For all the Miles Morales fans who are eagerly waiting for almost three years since visiting the animated of Spider-Verse, we’ve got good news for you! While fans will have to wait a little bit for the sequel of 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures has brought something for the time being and it is not at all disappointing. As a part of its new mentorship program LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers), Sony Pictures Animation, and Imageworks are all set to release an animated short film set in the Spider-Verse, which will be premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this June. The film will follow another crazy adventure of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy aka Ghost-Spider (Hailee Steinfeld).

About the short film

‘The Spider Within‘ will be set in an entirely separate story from its cinematic counterpart, it will showcase the young hero dealing with some teenage problems such as facing panic attacks and anxiety. While taking on his responsibilities as Brooklyn’s friendly neighbourhood superhero, Miles will be seen struggling with his life as a teenager, a friend, and a student on a day-to-day basis. He will face a panic attack which takes him to acknowledge his anxiety and further seek out help.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Across the Spider-Verse will see Miles and Gwen going towards exploring their relationship, with the superhero also taking on the other ‘Spider-People’ across the multiverse who are charged with protecting their existence. Miles will also find himself pitted against the other Spiders to redefine what it means to be a hero.

Besides the likes of Miles and Gwen, the upcoming movie will include a handful of Spideys including the Hello Spider-Woman, Spider-Punk, Cyborg Spider-Woman, The Spot, and Peter B. Parker among others.

The film is all set to swing into theaters (and the Multiverse) on 2 June 2023. Meanwhile, its sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled to hit theatres on 29 March 2024.

