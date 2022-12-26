As we enter the last week of this year, the excitement to welcome the New Year has reached its height. Millions of movie lovers are desperately waiting to enter 2023 so that they can enjoy a plethora of desperately awaited projects. Of many anticipated projects that 2023 will witness one is the original by Sony LIV Story Of Things. After making the fans excited, the makers of Sony LIV’s Tamil original have finally unveiled the trailer of the multi-starrer series. Not only this, but they have also revealed the premiere date of the series. The series, which is penned, helmed, and created by George K Antoney, will premiere on the January 6 on the OTT platform.

Claiming to explore the “human stories and emotions that blur the lines between real and surreal”, Story Of Things features Vinoth Kishan, Anshita Anand, Aditi Balan, Gautami Tadimalla, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Sidhique KM, Archana, Bharath Niwas, Linga, Ritika Singh and Roju in prominent roles. The trailer revolves around a couple of stories at once. Presumably the series centres around things like a mobile phone, an air conditioner, and an old car. While the trailer of the series begins with a subtle vibe, it soon transforms into a sinister atmosphere. The series, which is backed by Chutzpah films, has witnessed Madley Blues including Prashanth Techno and Harish Venkat spreading their magic with music and background score.

Just a few minutes back, Story Of Things actress Aditi Balan took to her official Instagram account to share the trailer with her Instagram family. While dropping the trailer, Aditi called the series to be special for her. Her caption read, “This one is a bit special with few of my favourite people. Story of Things | Official Trailer | Tamil | Sony LIV Originals. A series of strange films of people & things; that explores Human Stories & Emotions that blur the lines between real and surreal. Watch Story Of Things, our next original from Sony LIV, Directed by GEORGE K ANTONEY Streaming on 6th Jan.”

Vinoth also took to his social media to share the trailer, which is being widely received by the audience. Several social media users have flooded the comments section with fire and red heart-eye emoticons.

