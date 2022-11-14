Produced by StudioNext, Faadu – A Love Story is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, written by Saumya Joshi and music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The webseries stars Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher as Abhay & Manjiri, along with Abhilash Thapliyal.

Commenting on the show, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said, “Faadu maps the journey of two complex individuals and their contrasting life ideologies on ambition and love. To be able to explore the complexities of different thinking characters to greater depths, experiment, adapt new thought process with the storytelling structure that OTT offers has been a gratifying learning experience. I am beyond grateful to be able to bring this story in collaboration with Studio Next and Sony LIV who are at the forefront of telling innovative, refreshing, and socially rooted stories, that are high on both values and entertainment. I’m looking forward to my first web series Faadu An intense love stories launch written by poet and writer Saumya Joshi and music composed by Santosh Narayanan on the platform soon.”

Faadu streaming soon on Sony LIV!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.