Sonu Nigam takes a dig at T-series head Bhushan Kumar, days after calling out 'music mafia' of industry

Days after expressing the "cruel" machinations of the music industry, Sonu Nigam has released yet another video of him targeting T-series head Bhushan Kumar.

Nigam, in the recent video, alleged that a few singers particularly 'these six singers' are sharing several press releases denying any claims made by him. "I did not name anyone, but my name is being taken now. There are several press releases doing round and some renowned media houses, without editing it, are using these it against me."

He further alleged that T-Series supremo Kumar used to come to his house for help and begged him to do the Deewana album. Nigam also claimed to help Bhushan to meet influential political leaders and 'saved him' from an underworld gangster.

Nigam further added, “Remember Marina Kunwar? And the allegations she made? Why did she say this and why did she back out? Media knows. I have her video. If you mess with me, I will upload her video on my YouTube channel. Don’t mess with me,” he said.

In 2018, television actress Marina Kunwar came out publicly during an interview where she accused Bhushan Kumar and Sajid Khan of sexually harassing her.

Check out the video here



Nigam had previously claimed that the ‘music mafia’ is bigger than the film mafia. He asserted that a couple of music companies create troubles for singers, composers, and lyricists.

Narrating his experience, he said that even his songs have been dubbed a number of times. Nigam added, "It’s humiliating to call a singer, make him record songs and then dub his songs.” He urged music companies to support young musicians and be kind to them, adding, “Don’t push them to the wall.” In the video clip, Nigam said that many girls and boys talk to him and tell him about the problems they face in the industry.

The singer asserted that he has seen the frustration in the eyes of new singers, composers and lyrics writers. Towards the end of the video, the singer said he hoped people would not be offended by his statements and creativity should not be limited in just a few hands.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2020 16:08:09 IST

