Sonu Nigam shares old video of him singing Mahabharat title track in presence of director BR Chopra

Singer Sonu Nigam has shared an old video of him singing the title song of BR Chopra's television show Mahabharat.

The video sees young Nigam singing at Aadharshila Awards Function at Talkatora Indore Stadium. Chopra, along with actor Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Bhishma in the epic, are seen at the live concert back in 1989.

Nigam shared the video on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Doordarshan has been telecasting the popular '90s mythological shows Ramayan and Mahabharat during the coronavirus lockdown.

In early April, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) had announced that Ramayan, the over three-decade-old TV series based on Hindu mythology, garnered 170 million viewers in four shows during its rerun airtime. However, the channel witnessed drop in rating after airing of the final episode. The transition resulted in a sharp 46 percent drop in the ratings for the national broadcaster, it said, adding that there was a lot of loss of audience in the morning band (at 66 percent) as compared to the evening (29 percent).

Many channels are re-running older content and once-popular shows as the shootings of films and serials have been called off owing to lockdown announced by the government to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus.

Several old classic shows like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Circus, Rajit Kapur-starrer Byomkesh Bakshi, late veteran actress Priya Tendulkar-starrer Rajni, Khanna's Shaktiman, and Shriman Shrimati among others are being re-telecast for the audience.

Updated Date: May 07, 2020 14:09:40 IST