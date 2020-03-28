Coronavirus Outbreak: From Shah Rukh Khan's circus to Bigg Boss 13, TV shows that will have reruns during lockdown

The production of television and web shows has been halted for the time being in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Channels, including national broadcaster Doordarshan, have decided to rerun popular shows of the past to fill in the time slots.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

Telecasting nostalgic hit shows is being seen as a tool of entertaining people who are feeling bored in the confines of their homes during the lockdown.

Prasar Bharati, the parent body of Doordarshan, has announced the broadcast of extremely popular mythological dramas Ramayan and Mahabharat on DD channels from 28 March, 2020.

Here are some other shows brought back to our homes

Circus

The show that ushered in Shah Rukh Khan into the entertainment industry was one of leading DD programmes in terms of TRP during its initial run in 1989. People can watch the story of a circus troupe on DD National soon.

Check out the post

Kasamh Se

This Zee Network offering was a hit due to the impeccable chemistry between Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor. The story of the three Dixit sisters was the first broadcast in 2006 and went on for 3 years.

Byomkesh Bakshi

The Bengali detective had a successful run on DD during both of its seasons in 1993 and 1997. The series is based on the stories by Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay.

Check out the post

MUST WATCH -#RajitKapur in a role with which he will be associated forever! Detective show #ByomkeshBakshi from 28th March at 11 am only on @DDNational pic.twitter.com/OTQpoAtCOx — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) March 27, 2020

Dil Se Dil Tak

Siddharth Shukla and Reshami Desai’s hit serial Dil Se Dil Tak went on for more than a year on TV. It was well-received due to the storyline and the chemistry between the lead actors. Colors has decided to rerun the popular serial.

Bigg Boss 13

The 13th edition of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan surpassed all ratings as it offered memorable fights and interesting drama. Colors will be bringing the recently concluded show back.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2020 12:30:18 IST