Former Indian Idol judge Sonu Nigam shared a video on social media urging the makers to move on and not drag Amit Kumar's name further into the controversy.

Singer and former Indian Idol judge Sonu Nigam has come forward and spoke about the ongoing controversy related to the current season and Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar Ganguly. He has also urged Indian Idol 12 makers to respect Amit’s silence and not drag his name into the controversy further.

Taking to his social media account, the singer shared a video stating that Amit Kumar is a very senior and veteran member of the industry. He demanded that Amit’s name should be respected while ‘people are taking advantage of a quiet man'.

Nigam was seen siding with the contestants saying not everyday singers are at their best and mistakes do happen.

Sonu further mentioned that Aditya Narayan (host of Indian Idol 12) and Manoj Muntashir (judge on the show) should drop things and move forward.

Indian Idol 12 has been in news ever since its Kishore Kumar special episode. After the episode aired on television, viewers criticised the judges and contestants for not doing justice to late Kishore Kumar’s classic songs. Even his son Amit, who was the special judge, claimed that the producers had asked him to praise all the contestants, irrespective of his opinion.

After Sonu’s video went viral, few other singers including Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Kumar Sanu agreed with him.