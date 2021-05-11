Amit Kumar, who was a guest on the recent Indian Idol 12 special episode, said he did not enjoy the show and wanted to stop it midway.

Late singer-actor Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar recently appeared as a special guest on Sony TV's singing reality show Indian Idol 12. In the episode, the contestants and judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Anu Malik paid tribute to the legendary artist fondly called Kishore Da.

However, the episode is being criticized on social media for ruining Kishore Kumar's iconic songs.

His son Amit has now reacted to the criticism and revealed that he too didn't enjoy how the team paid tribute to his father. In a conversation with Times Of India, he shared that the makers asked him to praise all contestants since they were giving tribute to the legendary singer.

“I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise kamana hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it’s a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened," said Amit.

Speaking about the judges singing his father's songs, Amit further added that he didn't enjoy the episode at all and wanted to stop it. During the episode, Indian Idol 12 judges and contestants sang around 100 hit songs of the late singer over two episodes, reports The Indian Express.

Music composer Anu Malik recently replaced Vishal Dadlani who was judging the show along with Kakkar and Reshammiya. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, makers decided to shift the shoot to Daman and Dadlani is absent since then.