Soni Razdan urges government to include actors as beneficiaries in coronavirus vaccination drive

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in India currently includes healthcare workers, frontline workers, people above the age of 60, and those over 45 with co-morbidities. Now, actor Soni Razdan has said that even those from the film fraternity should be included in the vaccination drive as they are at huge risk while working. She said that actors cannot wear masks while shooting and despite this nobody seems to think that they should be given the vaccine.

So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can’t wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet ‍♀️ — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 17, 2021

FOR GOD’S SAKE, OPEN VACCINATION FOR ALL. WHOEVER WANTS IT SHOULD GET IT! WHO IS THE GOVERNMENT TO PRIROTISE WHICH PROFESSIONS ARE MORE VALUABLE THAN OTHERS? THESE ARE INDIAN LIVES WE ARE TALKING ABOUT. — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) March 17, 2021

In response to a comment saying that acting is not an essential profession, Razdan said actors cannot work wearing face masks while people from other professions can do that.

It’s a profession none the less. People need to work right. Others can do so wearing protection but actors are the only people who cannot ! And so .... — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 18, 2021

Lashing out at those who said that superstars don’t need vaccines, the 64-year-old actor said that being at the top of the profession cannot mean disqualification for the vaccine. She said that content is being made with great risk and those who are against actors getting vaccinated should stop watching content.

Many Bollywood personalities have been infected by the deadly virus. Actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for the coronavirus recently. Manoj Bajpayee too tested positive for COVID-19 .

There has been a steady rise in coronavirus cases in the last few days. In the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am on Friday, India reported around 40,000 new cases and over 150 deaths.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the district administrations to speed up contact tracing and implementation of COVID-19 protocols.