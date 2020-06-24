You are here:

Soni Razdan says film industry personalities 'ranting about nepotism' will also endorse their children's careers in future

FP Staff

Jun 24, 2020 19:03:55 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing has sparked discussions and debates around the culture of nepotism in the Indian film industry. Many celebrities have spoken about how actors and filmmakers often endorse their children's' careers.

Recently, director Hansal Mehta and Alia Bhatt’s mother and actress Soni Razdan discussed this issue on social media.

Mehta on Twitter said the debate around nepotism should be broadened, adding that merit counts the most.

Razdan responded to Mehta’s tweet by saying that those who are “ranting” about nepotism today will have children one day. She asked whether they will support their kids if they want to join the industry.

Mehta further said that his son will make films not because he produces them. He asserted, “I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career.”

Earlier, actors like Ranvir Shorey and Gulshan Deviah as well as directors Shekhar Kapur and Anubhav Sinha had spoken about the subject of nepotism. They also hinted at the contribution of the “Bollywood privilege club” in Rajput death.

