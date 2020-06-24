Soni Razdan says film industry personalities 'ranting about nepotism' will also endorse their children's careers in future

Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing has sparked discussions and debates around the culture of nepotism in the Indian film industry. Many celebrities have spoken about how actors and filmmakers often endorse their children's' careers.

Recently, director Hansal Mehta and Alia Bhatt’s mother and actress Soni Razdan discussed this issue on social media.

Mehta on Twitter said the debate around nepotism should be broadened, adding that merit counts the most.

This nepotism debate must be broadened. Merit counts most. My son got a step in the door because of me. And why not. But he's been an integral part of my best work because he is talented, disciplined, hardworking and shares similar values as me. Not just because he's my son. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 23, 2020

Razdan responded to Mehta’s tweet by saying that those who are “ranting” about nepotism today will have children one day. She asked whether they will support their kids if they want to join the industry.

Mehta further said that his son will make films not because he produces them. He asserted, “I might not. But because he deserves to make them. He will have a career only if he survives. It is ultimately him and not his father who will build his career.”

The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also thise who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so ? — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) June 23, 2020

Earlier, actors like Ranvir Shorey and Gulshan Deviah as well as directors Shekhar Kapur and Anubhav Sinha had spoken about the subject of nepotism. They also hinted at the contribution of the “Bollywood privilege club” in Rajput death.

