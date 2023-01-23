We often turn on soft, light or instrumental music to induce good sleep or be in a calm state of mind. But a new study has found that if the old methods have stopped working, try switching to ‘Dynamite’ by BTS, ‘Lovely’ by Billie Eilish and Khalid, ‘Jealous’ by Labrinth, ‘Falling’ by Harry Styles and ‘The Scientist’ by Coldplay. According to the study, scientists have found these songs could facilitate better sleep.

A team of researchers in Denmark have discovered that there is no ‘one size fits all’ genre of music that people listen to fall asleep. “It was surprising to see how many different types of music people use for sleep,” Kira Vibe Jespersen, an assistant professor at the Center for Music in the Brain at Aarhus University, told The Post via email.

Jespersen added, “Not only different genres, but also different audio characteristics… ranging from slow, soothing instrumental tracks to more energetic uptempo pop music.”

For the study, more than 2,00,000 songs from a thousand Spotify playlists associated with sleep were analysed. It was found that people use uptempo music for inducing sleep. The study was published in the journal PLOS One.

Six distinct sub-categories of music that people turn on when it’s time for sleep, were identified. While talking to a publication, co-author Rebecca Jane Scarratt said that three of these subcategories came under the ambient music category while the other three subcategories were louder and more energetic.

Scarratt said, “These tracks included several popular songs, including ‘Dynamite’ by the band BTS, and ‘Lovely’ by Billie Eilish and Khalid.” The authors also listed ‘Falling’ by Harry Styles, ‘Jealous’ by Labrinth, and ‘The Scientist’ by Coldplay in the study.

So, the next time thoughts cloud mind or sleep looks like a distant thought, try these listed songs that have been recognised as sleep inducers.

