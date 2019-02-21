Sonchiriya: NGO sends notice on Sushant Singh Rajput's film, alleging dacoit drama misrepresents Chambal

Sonchiriya has been slapped with a legal notice by a Gwalior-based NGO which has alleged that the film shows Chambal in a bad light, and also hurts sentiments of its residents, according to The Times of India. The organisation, Shiksha Mitr Foundation, has demanded that certain portions of the film be removed, and also sought a written apology from the makers.

The team of the dacoit-drama opted for a unique promotional strategy and released certain motion posters from the film that asked the viewers to visit Chambal at their own risk. The lead actors were seen challenging audiences to come to the ravines— "Aake toh dikhao!" Times Now reports that the NGO has now objected to these posters.

The film, featuring an ensemble cast comprising of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Shorey and Ashutosh Rana, is set in 1975 when an emergency was declared across the country, and revolves around dacoits of Chambal valley.

Initially scheduled to hit cinemas on 8 February, it has now been postponed to 1 March. However, Sonchiriya will not be released in Pakistan, following the deadly terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Sonchiriya has been directed by Abhishek Chaubey, who has been at the helm of films like Udta Punjab, Dedh Ishqiya and Ishqiya. It's is being presented by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP movies.

