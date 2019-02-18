You are here:

Pulwama terror attack: After Total Dhamaal, Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya not to release in Pakistan

FP Staff

Feb 18, 2019 15:35:18 IST

The makers of Sushant Singh Rajput Sonchiriyawhich revolves around the dacoits of Chambal valley, will not release the film in Pakistan, following the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Sonchiriya. Screenshot from YouTube

"I think that given the political climate because of the terrorist attack, it is a wise call to not release our film in Pakistan. The situation is deeply tragic and we need to stand together as one nation. Cultural and social exchanges in the wake of this atrocity are unwarranted," director Abhishek Chaubey told Firstpost exclusively.

Sonchiriya also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Initially scheduled to hit cinemas on 8 February, it has now been postponed to 1 March.

On Monjay, Devgn also announced the decision to not release upcoming comedy Total Dhamaal in Pakistan. He wrote, "In light of the current situation, the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan."

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus in Pulwama district, killing 44 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

