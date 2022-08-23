Sonam’s sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor has shared the first glimpse of her nephew.

The Kapoor family is on cloud nine after welcoming the youngest member of the family. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja embraced parenthood on 20 August, as they welcomed their first child and were blessed with a baby boy. Now, Sonam’s sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor has shared the first glimpse of her nephew. Rhea dropped a series of pictures a few hours back, from their meeting in the hospital, wherein she was accompanied by her mother Sunita Kapoor. The series of pictures reveal that the new “masi” in town couldn’t hold back her tears witnessing Sonam’s baby boy. Giving a glance at the baby to all the fans and followers, Rhea didn’t reveal his face.

While sharing the first glimpse of the newborn, Rhea penned down a heartfelt note in the caption, wherein she showered love on the baby. The caption read, “Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you Sonam Kapoor the bravest mommy and Anand Ahuja the most loving dad. Special mention to new nani Sunita Kapoor.” Rhea ended the caption with the hashtags, “My nephew, and everyday phenomenal.”

In the pictures, the newborn can be seen lying in the hospital bassinet, while Rhea and Sunita can be seen standing next to him. All emotional after meeting her nephew for the first time Rhea can be seen wiping her tears.

As soon as Rhea dropped the pictures, it started making rounds on the internet, with many industry friends of Sonam and Anand acknowledging it and congratulating the new parents. Malaika Arora commented, “Awwww masi tears of joy.” Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Tooooooooo cute.” Sonam’s Cousins Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped a handful of red heart emoticons in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Welcoming their son on Saturday, Sonam and Anand announced it via an Instagram post that read, “On 20.08.2022 we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It is only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.